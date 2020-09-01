CASSVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say a man was airlifted after a crash in Grant County that sent his vehicle down an embankment.
Dustin Hampton, 35, of Cassville, was flown to UW-Health University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that dispatchers received a call around 6:30 a.m. Sunday from Hampton. Despite poor cellphone service, Hampton was able to tell dispatchers he had been involved in a crash about six hours earlier but did not know his location. The call was then lost, and dispatchers were not able to call back.
Authorities launched a search-and- rescue operation in the Beetown and Cassville areas, and after an hour-and-a-half they located the crash scene on Wisconsin 81, near Grant County Y in the Township of Cassville.
Hampton was traveling east on Wisconsin 81 when his vehicle left the roadway, slid down an embankment, struck several large rocks and trees and overturned end-over-end several times.