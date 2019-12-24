A country band best known for a string of hits in the 1990s also will take the stage during the 2020 Jackson County Fair.
Confederate Railroad will be an opening act on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the fair in Maquoketa. Fair officials previously announced that night’s headliner would be country star Trace Adkins.
Confederate Railroad’s most-popular hit was “Queen of Memphis,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 1993. Other Top 20 hits include “Jesus and Mama,” “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind” and “Trashy Women.”
Tickets for the concert are on sale now.