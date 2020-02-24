A federal judge recently recommended throwing out evidence during an investigation into a June shooting, stating Dubuque police lacked probable cause to enter and search a residence that led to the seizure of a stolen handgun.
As a result of that search, Cameron M. Hatcher, 27, of 1331 Pine St., was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.
Police on June 16 were called to the 2400 block of White Street to investigate a report of gunfire. Authorities later determined Ricarddo A. Thomas, 35, had been shot in the back, according to court documents.
Traffic camera footage showed a black sport utility vehicle flee the scene after the shooting. The vehicle was registered to a person living at 1331 Pine St., and investigators determined Hatcher had been in the vehicle.
At the home, officers discovered a handgun and applied for a search warrant, documents state.
Hatcher does not face any charges in connection to the shooting.
Hatcher’s attorney, federal public defender Samuel O. Cross, asked the court to exclude evidence gathered during the search of Hatcher’s home. Cross, in court filings, claims officers lacked probable cause to enter the residence and made an unconstitutional and unwarranted search, which resulted in the discovery of the gun.
Cross argues Hatcher’s girlfriend at the time, Misty Barner, did not give officers permission to enter the home.
Based on testimony and a review of audio and video from officers’ body cameras, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Roberts said Barner “was not given an opportunity to express reluctance, objection or concern as the two officers entered. ... Rather, she stepped backward as the officers advanced.”
U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan Jr., in court filings, contends Barner did not object or complain about the officers’ entry, and allowed officers to quickly search her bedroom.
Roberts, however, in his recommendation states Barner “is not required to make an objection to prevent intrusion,” and that officers “could not have reasonably formed a belief that Ms. Barner consented to their entry in the residence in response to the statement, ‘Let’s step inside for a second.’”
Prosecutors contend officers were justified in entering the home to conduct a sweep to ensure anyone inside was safe, that there was no evidence being destroyed and to ensure officer safety while awaiting a search warrant.
Roberts, though, wrote the facts that Hatcher fled the scene of the shooting and appeared agitated “do little to establish probable cause to believe someone in the home was in danger” or that evidence was in danger of being destroyed.
“If they had probable cause at the moment of entry to believe a weapon was present, that might, in turn, raise some concern about the safety of the persons inside,” Roberts wrote. “However, that reasoning is simply piling surmise on conjecture.”
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said via email he had not seen the recommendation and could not comment.
A district court judge has yet to make a final decision on the request to exclude evidence.