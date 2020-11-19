GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena will close a trail and park once again during the hunting season.
Galena River Trail and Galena Gateway Park will be closed periodically again starting on Friday, Nov. 20.
The closure is implemented every year to ensure the safety of residents during the turkey and deer hunting seasons. The trails are not closed during archery seasons.
The remaining trail closures for this winter are Friday to Sunday, Nov. 20 to 22; Dec. 3 to 6; Dec. 11 to 13; Dec. 31 to Jan. 3; and Jan. 15 to 17.