Charges recently were dismissed against a Dubuque woman accused of chasing a man with a knife before assaulting responding officers.
Laura D. Moen, 45, had been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault while displaying a weapon, child endangerment, three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts causing injury and interference with official acts.
"Further investigation suggests that the defendant was suffering from a condition of the mind which rendered her incapable of knowing the nature and quality of her acts and that she would likely be able to prove the same by a preponderance of the evidence," prosecutors wrote in the motion to dismiss.
Court documents state that officers responded to Moen’s residence at about 3:10 p.m. July 23. Officers reportedly learned that Moen had chased Matthew T. Lochner, of the same residence, with a large kitchen knife, then threw it at Lochner’s vehicle as he drove away.
Moen then threw a cup of water at police before barricading herself in a bedroom, according to documents. When authorities attempted to apprehend Moen, she “became assaultive by swinging and kicking at officers and attempting to bite officers.”
Moen later slipped her hand out of the handcuffs and punched Cpl. Ann Dauderman in the chin and kicked Officer Ryan Scherrman. While attempting to handcuff Moen a second time, Dauderman injured her finger and knee.