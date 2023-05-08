A Dubuque teen has pleaded guilty to charges related to assaulting a cab driver in Dubuque.
Pharell M. Moore, 18, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of aggravated theft and assault causing bodily injury. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of third-degree criminal mischief, domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana.
Moore initially was charged with second-degree robbery and assault causing bodily injury in relation to the incident with the cab driver, but the charges later were amended.
Plea documents state that the recommended sentence for all of Moore’s charges is two years of probation and 10 days in jail, though he would receive credit for time already served. Moore’s sentencing hearing is set for June 5.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of East 16th and White streets on Feb. 13, 2022, after receiving a report of an assault on a Green Cab taxi driver.
The cab driver reported picking up “at least five juvenile ... males” in the 800 block of Wilson Street and dropping them off in an alley in the 1600 block of White Street, documents state. When the driver informed the juveniles that they owed $11 for the ride, “the front-seat passenger and passengers from the back seat exited the cab and ran from the area.”
One of the backseat passengers then tried to grab the cab driver’s bag and cellphone before punching the driver in the face, causing a small laceration to the driver’s lip, documents state. The attacker then fled the vehicle.
The driver reported that his backpack, which had a cellphone and a headset inside, had been stolen for a total loss of $271.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage, including a short struggle between the driver and a passenger in the back seat.
Three of the passengers were interviewed by police, and they confirmed fleeing the vehicle without paying. One juvenile identified Moore as also being in the cab, and police used traffic camera footage to identify Moore in the cab, documents state.
A fourth individual interviewed stated that Moore had stolen the driver’s backpack before fleeing, documents state.
When Moore was interviewed by police, he confirmed that he was sitting in the back seat of the cab.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh previously said four juveniles were arrested in relation to the incident.