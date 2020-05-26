EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- After being closed for weeks, East Dubuque District Library will reopen to allow for curbside pickup.
Beginning today, patrons can reserve an item, which will be wrapped and available for pickup from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, according to an announcement from the library. All items will be placed in the library’s alcove at the north entrance.
Items can be requested at edcurbsidebooks@gmail.com or by calling 815-747-3052. Anyone requesting an item must provide a name, library card number and phone number.