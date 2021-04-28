Building permits issued in Dubuque County in March with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- S. Stackis Construction Inc., 2194 Creek Wood Drive, $600,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3425 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3427 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000.
Five or more family buildings
- BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $35,318,000. Construction of a new 250,000-square-foot, four-level building with 116 independent-living apartment units.
- Roosevelt West LLC, 1865 Radford Road, $6,594,947. Construct a 44-unit apartment building over one story of underground parking.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Adam J. and Danetta L. Sobkowiak, 2123 Creek Wood Drive, $50,000. Finish basement to include two bedrooms, family room, exercise room and bathroom.
- Big Foot Coop Inc., 2261 Chaney Road, $175,000. Interior gut and remodel of three apartment units due to fire damage.
- Terry M. and Debra L. Gross, 1925 Embassy West Drive, $70,000. Remodel kitchen.
- Thomas J. Schreiber, 416 Raymond Place, $160,000. Create separation between two units and interior remodel.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- McQuillen Properties LLC, 347 Bluff St., $60,000. Interior renovation of second and third floors.
- A&S Realty Investment LLC, et al., 3450 Dodge St., $407,000. Interior renovation for T-Mobile.
- Dubuque County, 855 Central Ave., $558,000. Renovation of Dubuque County Jail dorm housing units five and six; upgrade elevator for unit 5.
- JPK Properties LLC, 8005 Seippel Court, $50,000. Construct a 50-foot-by-80-foot addition to the existing commercial building.
Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $420,000. Modifications to the existing fire sprinkler system to accommodate the new build-out areas for Simmons Pet Food.