PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After nearly two decades of operation and several success stories, Platteville Business Incubator soon might get its own facelift as economic development leaders prepare to apply for a federal grant.
Its leaders seek engineering and architectural firms for a planned remodeling of the facility located at 52 Means Drive.
“The ongoing goal of the incubator is to always stay up with the times,” said Executive Director Kate Koziol. “We see the economy is changing.”
The Platteville facility provides entrepreneurs with low-cost space and other amenities to enhance startups’ chances of success.
Opened in 2001, the incubator consists of a 26,000-square-foot building that houses 18 tenants and a commercial kitchen with two active users. Since then, 50 businesses have passed through its doors.
Discussions concerning a remodeling project began in 2019, and the plan continues to change day to day, Koziol said.
It might take the form of outfitting the incubator with enhanced videoconferencing technology and flexible workspaces, whose sizes can be adjusted. Improvements to the structure’s warehousing capabilities also could be implemented.
“I think it’s a great place for businesses to start,” said Wayne Wodarz, executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber. “I see how that would be very beneficial to have the flexibility to modify the building.”
The project would include internal remodeling of the structure; design changes to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and technology systems; and a redesign of finishes and furnishings.
The scope of work will in large part be determined by the amount of federal funding and matching grant funds the incubator can obtain.
Koziol is assembling materials and conducting a study in preparation for submitting an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Troy Maggied, executive director of Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, noted that the incubator is located within a five-county EDA-designated Economic Development District.
Typically, the commission serves as the grant writer for applicants. Since 1975, the organization has helped entities obtain more than $15.3 million in federal funds.
Most recently, the City of Darlington in Lafayette County received a $1.2 million EDA grant in 2019 for the expansion of its business park.
The incubator is accepting applications for firms through Aug. 28, and if the grant is received, planning and construction would be undertaken over a two-year period.
Renovations would occur while tenants occupy the building.
While the physical plant is important, the incubator experience also includes coaching and access to special revolving loan funds, Koziol said.
“This is another piece of the puzzle,” she said.