Fewer child care providers, a shortage of workers and higher costs have created “a perfect storm” that Dubuque officials hope to tackle with the help of cities scattered across the country.
Dubuque recently was one of six selected for the Cities of Opportunity initiative offered by the National League of Cities.
Supported by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the yearlong technical-assistance initiative aims to help cities advance policies that address underlying factors affecting the health and well-being of residents.
Dubuque will focus on combating poverty by removing barriers to accessible and affordable child care, which prevent residents from entering the workforce and taking classes to train for high-demand careers.
“We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country but have rising poverty,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen in a statement. “We have people who want to participate in the economy but are not able to. Participating in this will help us to address and eliminate barriers.”
From 2014 to 2019, Dubuque County experienced a decrease of 60 licensed day care providers — a 27% decline that equates to a loss of 876 child care spaces.
During that time frame, the number of children younger than 6 living in Dubuque County increased by 1% and the percentage of families with such children in which all parents were working increased from 79% to 82%, according to data from Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.
Meanwhile, child care costs rose 11% over the past five years, to about $144 per week for an infant in a child-development home.
Child care centers report that they struggle to find qualified workers to meet licensing requirements, preventing them from expanding, according to Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
“So we have this perfect storm where we have a shortage of child care workers and we’re experiencing a shortage of child care slots,” she said.
In an effort to increase capacity of licensed, registered day care facilities, GDDC and Northeast Iowa Community College intend to expand the Opportunity Dubuque program to offer training and certification for child care workers.
Since its creation in 2012, the program has trained 640 people in advanced manufacturing, health care, construction, information technology and other fields, with a 96% employment rate, according to GDDC.
Funded by the city, Dubuque County and Dubuque Racing Association, and in partnership with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the program seeks to “upskill” under-employed and unemployed individuals. Participants earn certificates in areas such as welding, CNC machining and phlebotomy to enter high-demand, high-wage careers or earn college credit to continue their education in a similar diploma or degree program at NICC.
While the partnership has helped meet employers’ demand for talent, prospective students consistently say a lack of child care options prevents them from participating, Dietzel said. Employers, too, report a similar problem.
“We’ve had people decline jobs in our community because they couldn’t find adequate child care,” Dietzel said. “Or we’ll have one spouse start working and the other one can’t enter the workforce because of that child care barrier.”
To address the issue, NICC and partners launched a pilot program to provide child care assistance to Opportunity Dubuque participants. Students can qualify for tuition assistance and no-cost child care services during their training. Graduates, too, can qualify to continue receiving child care assistance for up to one year upon graduation and full-time employment.
Recruiting people to participate in the child care service, though, has been an obstacle, Dietzel said.
Nine Opportunity Dubuque participants used the child care services last spring. Seven of the nine now are employed full time, with another working part time but hoping to move to full time, she said.
Community leaders said they hope to expand and better promote the program to serve more families by utilizing the expertise of the National League of Cities staff and collaborating with other cities to share ideas and best practices.
“Everyone in America should have a fair and just opportunity to be healthy, which means something different to each community,” said Paul Duster, director of community initiatives with the community foundation.
Duster, Dietzel and city staff traveled earlier this month to Maryland for a two-day conference with representatives from other cohort cities and NLC staff.
“For Dubuque, a healthy community means equitable access to child care and child development,” Duster said.