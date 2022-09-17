An Iowa District Court judge is considering a request for a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a Dubuque woman.

District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley heard arguments Friday at a virtual hearing requested by the defense attorneys of Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque. Fishler was found guilty Aug. 16 of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.

Tags

Recommended for you