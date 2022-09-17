An Iowa District Court judge is considering a request for a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a Dubuque woman.
District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley heard arguments Friday at a virtual hearing requested by the defense attorneys of Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque. Fishler was found guilty Aug. 16 of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities said Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece, was the last known person to see Williamson alive when he went to her residence July 14, 2021.
During the six-day trial, prosecutors argued that Fishler killed Williamson for her money and jewelry. The defense argued Fishler went to Williamson’s house to fix a leaky faucet, explaining his presence at her home.
In requesting a new trial, Fishler’s attorneys argued the state failed to meet its burden of proof and that jurors did not act impartially.
Defense attorney Steve Drahozal told Ackley that jurors failed to presume Fishler’s innocence until proven otherwise. Referencing the jury’s less-than-two-hour-long deliberation, he claimed jurors were “more concerned with time than with the truth.”
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III disputed these claims and asked Ackley to decline the defense’s request for a new trial.
“We don’t feel like that was a rush to get out of the building, rather an indicator of the overwhelmingness of the evidence of guilt,” he said.
Drahozal also asked Ackley to consider the state’s decision to call Fishler’s landlord, Lynn Schmitz, to the stand. Schmitz was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree fraudulent practices for an alleged 2021 food stamps scam, an investigation which Drahozal said the state was aware of while investigating Williamson’s death.
Drahozal argued that by calling Schmitz as a witness the state brought forward someone it “clearly believes engages in deceptive, untrustworthy and deceitful behavior.”
Reached after the hearing, May said he was not aware Schmitz had been charged until Drahozal brought it up during Friday’s hearing and that the information did not play a role in how or why Schmitz was called to testify.
The two sides then went back and forth on several other issues related to judgments Ackley made on the inclusion or exclusion of evidence, including her allowance of decades-old photos to show Williamson’s jewelry.
Ackley said she would take all arguments into consideration before rendering her judgment. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 14 but could be pushed back if Ackley needs more time to deliberate.
“I don’t want to just run through this. I think it deserves merit,” she said. “I think the issues raised by the defense need to be analyzed in depth, so I will do that before (making a decision).”