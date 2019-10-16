A $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used to remove lead paint from 120 residences throughout Dubuque County.
It is the first time such a grant has been awarded to benefit homes in the rural part of the county, according to County Supervisor Ann McDonough.
“This will be for homes throughout small cities and towns and in the unincorporated areas,” she said during a meeting this week. “That’s never been done before in rural Dubuque County.”
The work is greatly needed, according to Mark Schneider, community development director with East Central Intergovernmental Agency. The organization took the lead on the grant application and will manage the program.
The federal government banned the use of lead paint in homes in 1978. Lead poisoning can cause serious health issues, particularly in children younger than 6 years old, but work to remove lead paint safely can be very costly.
County documents state there are more than 7,200 homes in Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque that were built before 1980. The documents estimate that there are more than 2,900 children younger than 6 in Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque.
“Outside the city (of Dubuque), probably the only homes that have ever been checked for lead is if there has been a lead-poisoned child there,” Schneider said. “Otherwise, often people don’t check for lead. If you don’t see it and it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it.”
The abatement funding will be available for both owner-occupied homes and apartments built before 1978. In either case, though, residents will need to meet certain qualifications.
First, their annual household income will need to be beneath HUD standards — $52,050 for two people; $58,550 for three people; and $65,050 for four or more people.
Schneider said the residences also need to house one or more children younger than 6 for at least some of the time.
“The lead-based paint, per the HUD regulations, is impacting children under the age of 6 most,” he said. “Or there can be a pregnant woman or grandparent or other guardians who watch a child some of the time. It counts if it’s 10% of the time or more, which isn’t very much.”
Property owners will need to apply to ensure they meet qualifications. Then, ECIA will prioritize homes at which children’s health has been impacted, Schneider said.
ECIA expects to be able to help about 120 residences through this grant over the next three years. Each home is eligible for up to $15,000 to pay for the lead abatement process.
“We test every painted component of every house — the door, the trim, the wall. Then if they need it, we address it,” Schneider said. “That may be scraping and painting. That may be replacing the component.”
Local leaders said there is no lack of need.
“The amount of lead acceptable in a child’s system is zero,” McDonough said. “We have homes that we know are blighted and don’t meet safety standards that have children in them.”
ECIA officials will work to make people aware of the program.
“We will start marketing wherever we can market — schools, churches, day cares,” Schneider said. “That’s a lot of households to get going with.”
Area mayors intend to help reach out to local residents.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, both Cascade Mayor Greg Staner and New Vienna Mayor Pat Hermsen acknowledged that homes in their communities could benefit from such work.
“We have a fair amount of older homes that maybe could use some updating,” Hermsen said.
The grant award also will cover costs such as administration of the project and some training of the contractors involved.
“It doesn’t all go to working on houses, but it does all go to the program,” McDonough said.
The county was able to offer its backing to the program, which requires a 10% match for each property.
Grant criteria accept “soft costs” as payment of that match, too, according to Schneider. Those things include short-term stays in hotels and other things the families will need while the work is being done.
To that point, he said, he already has reached out to area hotels that have agreed to offer a healthy discount, which also counts toward the match.
In addition to the $3 million for lead abatement, the grant includes $300,000 for healthy homes improvements. Schneider said that can involve removing mold and electrical hazards, conducting pest control or anything from a list of 16 problems.
He said only the homes getting lead-based abatement will qualify for this additional funding.
Schneider expects ECIA to finalize the contract with HUD by Dec. 1, at which point the organization will begin seeking applications. Officials then will bid out the projects to the area contractors who do lead abatement work.