Kyle Stumpf took his stance in the batter’s box at the Miracle League of Dubuque complex in Dubuque on a recent afternoon.
He knocked the red plastic bat against the sides of his shoes before taking a swing that sent the whiffle ball past his father, Bill Stumpf, and into the outfield.
The 32-year-old Dubuque resident, who has Down syndrome, is a fixture at Miracle League of Dubuque, which offers opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to play baseball.
“He seldom misses a game, and if he does, it’s usually for a good reason,” Bill said. “It was raining once, and he was ready to go, ready to play in the rain.”
This weekend, Kyle will have a very good reason for missing the Dubuque league’s weekly game, as he will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to play in the fourth annual National Miracle League All-Star Game for youth and adults with disabilities.
About 125 players from two countries and 20 states are expected to attend the event, which runs Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a press release. The weekend will include a home run derby, several baseball games, a banquet and a dance party.
Miracle League of Dubuque Board Member Ed Feyen said Kyle’s name rose to the top of the list when he and his fellow board members learned they could nominate a local player to attend the All-Star Game.
“Kyle Stumpf is as big a baseball fan as there is, and his dad is right behind him,” Feyen said.
Kyle, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, said his favorite part of playing baseball is batting, and he also likes to pitch when he gets the chance.
Feyen and his wife also will attend the All-Star Game, representing the Miracle League of Dubuque and networking with officials from across the country to learn how to enhance the Miracle League experience for tri-state-area families.
“We’re going to pick the brains of the other directors down there and see what we can do to improve the situation here,” he said.
The Miracle League of Dubuque complex, which features an all-inclusive playground and baseball field, opened to the public in 2020, with a dedication game held in 2021. The organization held its first spring league this year, along with open field play during the summer, and is currently in the midst of a fall league, which runs through Oct. 15.
As the Stumpfs prepare to travel to Tennessee, Bill said he is proud and eager to watch his son play ball on the national stage. He also looks forward to meeting other players and their families.
“It’s always great to hear from other parents how they keep their kids involved in a variety of things,” he said. “I’ve always felt that when you meet other parents (of children with disabilities), you almost immediately have a connection, like you’ve known each other forever.”
