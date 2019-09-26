For the second time in roughly one month, Dubuque’s Human Rights Commission met Wednesday to discuss the problem of racist graffiti found in a public area.
This time, a racial slur was spray-painted on a pavilion in Eagle Point Park. The vandalism was discovered Saturday afternoon by a park user, according to a Dubuque police report. City park crews were working to clean up the graffiti Wednesday.
It is the third such incident in recent months at public spaces and parks in the city, and the eighth incident of hate speech reported in the city since January 2018, according to city staff.
Five of the incidents involved bigoted language concerning a person’s race, religion or gender identity posted on social media or distributed through fliers or the mail. Another involved comments by a neighbor about a person’s sexual orientation.
Last month, commission members discussed whether to respond to racial slurs that had been spray-painted on a bench and sign at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. And in late April, the commission met in response to racist language that was spray-painted on rocks at Eagle Point Park.
The commission met late Wednesday afternoon to discuss how the city should respond to the recent spat of derogatory and racially insensitive graffiti. Previous efforts have included the publication of op-eds.
The commission will take part in the two-day Race in the Heartland regional conference at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., on Oct. 18 and 19.