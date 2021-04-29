Riverboat gambling cruised into Dubuque 30 years ago this month, with the arrival of the Casino Belle.
Operated by Bob and Ruth Kehl, the 387-foot vessel began operating in April 1991 from the Port of Dubuque. The boat featured slot machines, roulette wheels and table games, but patrons only could gamble by following a series of legislated stipulations. The boat had to cruise along the Mississippi River, and the betting limits were strict — $5 was the most a bettor could wager at one time, and $200 was the most they could lose.
The Casino Belle welcomed 649,555 passengers during its first year of operation, but it left Dubuque by 1993, after it was sold to a Missouri company.
The first of two Diamond Jo riverboats replaced the Casino Belle in May 1994.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the launch of local riverboat gambling in its April 1, 1991, edition.
CASINO BELLE A BIG WINNER
Bells, buzzers, electronic music and the clinking of gambling tokens ushered in a new era of excitement Monday as the Dubuque Casino Belle launched its first riverboat gambling cruise.
Despite the fact that about 60 of the 500 slot machines were inoperable due to malfunction, the sold-out boat’s customers on both cruises became engulfed by the atmosphere — the ambience of a sumptuous riverboat, gambling, prime rib dinners and almost-constant entertainment.
The rhythm of arms pushing gambling coins into slot machines was broken only by the giggle of delight over a coin tray filling up with winnings.
Every gambling spot was filled as soon as it was vacated, and the casinos experienced a constant shoulder-to-shoulder flow.
Joan Running, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said she “won $200 and lost $100, but I only spent $10 of my own.”
Running didn’t mind waiting for the Belle to squeeze through the Ice Harbor gates.
“It was a fun wait, with nice food and nice company,” she said.
Edie Wright drove five hours from Jefferson, Iowa, to be part of the Belle’s first cruise but was aggravated over waiting for a slot technician to fix her malfunctioning machine.
Wright said she goes to Las Vegas six times a year, and she compared “Las Vegas to college and this to high school.”
But she did have fun, adding, “I’ll give it a second chance. And if you can compete, I’d rather keep my money in Iowa.”
Wally Stensland drove 115 miles from Reinbeck, Iowa, and had won about $100. He didn’t mind the $200 loss limit or the $5 betting limit.
“It’s new excitement that has an Iowa brand of purity,” he said.
Phyllis J. Jones, of Dubuque, arrived at the port with a sign that read, “God doesn’t like riverboat gambling.”
Jones has never protested before, but she explained, “I’m just making a stand. That’s the way I feel.”