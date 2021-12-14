CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade's city administrator will resign next month after seven years in the position.
City Council members this week officially accepted the resignation of Deanna McCusker, effective Jan. 14.
Following the meeting, McCusker told the Telegraph Herald that she has accepted the city administrator position in Washington, Iowa.
"One of my career goals was to work for a bigger city," she said. "It'll be a new challenge, but it was a good opportunity. But I love Cascade."
Washington's population last year was 7,352, compared to Cascade's 2,386, according to census data.
McCusker said she has greatly enjoyed working with City of Cascade staff during her tenure, as well as City Council members and mayors.
"I was excited to be involved in the revitalization of downtown and seeing new businesses grow," McCusker added.
At the council meeting, Mayor Greg Staner noted that McCusker took on more duties than city administrators typically do, as she also was involved with Cascade Heart and Soul and Rockin' on the River.
"She ties her time up between meetings and being involved," Staner said. "It's seven days a week for this lady. She's done a wonderful job, and we're sad to say she's moving on."
Council members decided to search for an interim city administrator for the time being.
Staner told council members that Pat Callahan, of Callahan Municipal Consultants, recommended finding an interim administrator before seeking a permanent hire.
"I think it would be beneficial getting someone in here while Deanna is still here to transition more smoothly," said Council Member Andy Kelchen. "Then, we don't have a gap in coverage."
McCusker said Callahan provided the names of two people that might be a good fit for an interim city administrator, but she told the TH that those names could not be given out publicly at this time.
She also told council members that a special meeting could be set up by the end of the month to approve an interim administrator.
"I agree completely (on finding an interim administrator)," Council Member Mike Delaney said. "... A lot of people don't know all that goes on with a city administrator. Deanna makes it look easy. We're going to need time to hire someone."