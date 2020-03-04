DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The voices of first-grade students at St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville might be featured in an upcoming Major League Baseball promotional video.
Music instructor Terri Ellerbach recently learned that a production company was coming to Dyersville in hopes of finding students to sing “His Banner Over Me Is Love” to possibly be used in a video promoting the Aug. 13 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankes at the Field of Dreams.
After the company, ModernUnited, selected her school, Ellerbach only had a few days to get her students ready.
In total, the students had about an hour of practice time to learn the song. Within a few class periods, Ellerbach taught 26 first-graders the tune, but only 12 were selected to record with ModernUnited last week.
Ellerbach said the whole experience was a little stressful, but when she found out the producers had traveled from Hollywood, Calif., it fueled her and the students with excitement.
“It was just a fun experience,” she said. “A little bit nerve-wracking, but it was well worth it. The kids enjoyed it. It was just nice to be included on something that is going to be a big deal.”