U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said after touring renovated buildings in Dubuque’s Millwork District on Tuesday that protecting — and potentially expanding — the historic tax credits used there remained a priority for her.
Among her stops was Dupaco Community Credit Union’s operations center at 1000 Jackson St. It was Ernst’s first look at the Dupaco Voices Building since its completed rehabilitation last year. The project secured about $13 million in federal and state historic tax credits to help it reach completion.
“The building is a really fabulous example of what you can do when you leverage those federal programs as well as the state grant opportunities with the historic tax credit but also the new jobs that are created because they have been able to save these buildings,” Ernst said after her tours of Dupaco and the offices of Gronen, the developer who partnered on that project, in the nearby Schmid Innovation Center.
Partners who gathered for the tour on Tuesday have done everything they can to protect the historic tax credits.
On the wall in one of Gronen’s conference rooms is a photograph of a group of Dubuque residents who gathered to draft a resolution to protect the credit during the development of the federal 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. One proposal in an earlier version of the bill would have eliminated the credit.
“More than 100 people showed up at City Hall for that,” said John Gronen, president of Gronen, showing the photo to Ernst. “We wanted people to understand when we went to Waterloo or Sioux Falls to get their support.”
Ernst recalled joining the fight to keep the credit in place as Republicans worked on one of their major legislative accomplishments in recent years.
“When we were going through the provisions of the bill and they mentioned that, we were like, ‘No, we cannot do this,’” she said. “The good thing is, there were so many people across the United States that recognized the value this brings. It’s invaluable. It was worth every phone call.”
Members of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also have given their support to a recently introduced bill in Congress that would temporarily expand the percent of qualified rehabilitation expenditures on any project for which taxes can be forgiven and would permanently increase that percent for smaller projects.
Ernst said in an interview after the tour that the idea deserves consideration.
“I think it is worth looking at because, as they pointed out, with those tax credits, you want them to stay in the brick and mortar and not be spent in administrative fees or other things,” she said. “Focusing on some of those smaller projects, maybe under that $2 million mark, would benefit a lot of our rural communities — communities like Dubuque as well, which may not have the type of larger-scale projects you might have in a Chicago or a Madison, Wis.”
There is no current proposal in Congress to cut historic tax credits, but it regularly is mentioned as an option when lawmakers consider a tax cut or big spending package.
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed a major tax cut earlier this year — creating a 3.9% flat income tax and eliminating income tax for retirees — that also incrementally reduces the amount of the state’s historic tax credit that is refundable to 75% by 2027, lessening its impact for developers.
During the tour of Schmid Innovation Center, Mary Gronen, vice president of Gronen, pointed to a wing of the building that houses several area nonprofits as proof that it is possible for developers to spread the benefits of historic tax credits when they are used.
“We offer all that space at no rent for these nonprofits,” she said. “They pay a MIT — a portion of maintenance, insurance and taxes, which includes their utilities — but then they are able to focus on their mission instead of trying to crack that nut every month. A lot of these organizations were ones that were in a church basement or someone’s home. It’s turned out to be very beneficial.”
Duane Hagerty, CEO of Heritage Works, also attended the tour and highlighted requirements in historic tax credits to help lower-income residents.
“A lot of these funding sources come along with some requirements for affordable rents,” he said. “We’ve often heard people come through buildings like this and say, ‘Why would you put so much effort into an affordable housing project?’ But that’s one of the things that lifts people up, is being able to afford to live in an environment that is comfortable and homey and attractive.”
Ryan Sempf, the Dubuque chamber’s vice president of external and government affairs, said the city’s use of historic tax credits also has been a tool for workforce development.
“It seems like a small thing to have the character of this building, but when people come to the community, they see the care and the character,” he said. “When it comes to attracting people, (the historic tax credit) has been a huge asset.”