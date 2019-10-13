SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-3:30 p.m., open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m., ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Duct Tape DIY, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Join us monthly to make a new, fun and usable item out of duct tape. Grades 6-12.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Teen Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your libraries? Stop by our TAB meeting and help by sharing your opinions. Light snacks provided. Grades 6-12.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
St. Luke’s Hosts Fall Brass Recital, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., accessible alley entrance. Featuring University of Iowa musicians Dr. Amy Schendel on trumpet, Dr. Todd Schendel on trombone, Dr. Karina Glasinovic on piano. Favorite selections. Freewill offering accepted. Community invited.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; 12:15-3 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge (dining room).
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Grades kindergarten and up.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Wednesday
Aging for the Future, 9 a.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Join us for a free, fun-filled day of activities and education. Visit the exhibitors and learn about what products and services they offer. Enjoy educational seminars throughout the day.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m., Wednesday ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m., Wednesday ladies bridge (dining room).
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. Grades 1-5.
Ag Careers & You, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Do you know the many careers available to you, no matter your interests? Join Rachel Myers, Education Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Farm Bureau, for this interactive exploration. Grades 6-12.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Thursday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-5 p.m., sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Discuss what programs you would like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. Grades 1-5.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three different creation stations at this monthly art & crafting event. Grades kindergarten and up.
Friday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m., lunch.
Golden Eagle Youth Cross-Country Run, 3:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 2700 Northview Drive, just off Kane St. For Dubuque-area 4th-8th graders. This free one-mile race is hosted by the Wahlert Catholic cross-country program.
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Grades kindergarten and up.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Halloween Party: Transylvania, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Welcome to Transylvania. Dracula is hosting a Halloween party for all with crafts, snacks and activities. Pre-registration required. All ages welcome.
Asbury Eagles Club Vendor Fair and Chili Cook-Off, noon, 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Participants of the cook-off must bring entry in a roaster or crock pot hot and ready for sampling. Cost to sample all entries is $5. Vote for your favorite by 3:30 p.m. and winner announced at 4 p.m.
Hills & Dales Halloween Harvest, 4 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road. Tricks and treats, costume contest with prizes, dance party, games, door prizes and family fun. Funds raised will assist Hills & Dales in building meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross will be playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music in front of Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed. In case of rain, music will be in wine shed.
Not Quite Brothers Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Not Quite Brothers playing from 2 to 5 p.m.
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite music.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Lou Oswald Live to Benefit St. Jude’s, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Lou Oswald playing live 7-9 p.m., and his tips are all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Mark Zalaznik Live, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Epworth native Mark Zalaznik opens up for Milwaukee’s Zach Pietrini Band.
Zach Pietrini Band Live, 7:30 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Voted Milwaukee’s best live band. Zach Pietrini Band brings its talent to Dubuque for a night of live music.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St. Karaoke with Becky McMahon.
Friday
Cross Cut Band Live, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Company, 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission is free. Call: 815-776-9469.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St. Karaoke with Becky McMahon.
Todd McDonough Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Catch the acoustic music of Todd McDonough from 8 to 11 p.m.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through October. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
The Other Side of the Anvil Blacksmithing and Music Fest, 9:30 a.m., The Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Galena Historical Society and UMBA present a free two-day, hands-on Blacksmithing Event and Music Fest. Fun for the whole family. Food and live music will be available both days. Six forging stations.
“Frankie’s Story,” 11 a.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Where did Witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from? Hazel is reluctant to tell him, so Frankie sets off on a Halloween quest, in this Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross will be playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music in front of Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed. In case of rain, music will be in wine shed.
Cheers to Three Years, 1 p.m., River Ridge Brewing, 118 N. Riverview, Bellevue, Iowa. Come celebrate River Ridge Brewing’s three-year anniversary with live music, food, games and fun. Special release brews will be pouring.
“Frankie’s Story,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Where did Witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from? Hazel is reluctant to tell him, so Frankie sets off on a Halloween quest, in this Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Johnnie Walker Live, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite hits.
Theresa Rosetta Live, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
John Moran Live, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band Live, 7 p.m., Millennium, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. The traditional country band performs.
Ron Lubbers Live, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Ron will be singing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Trilogy, The Ultimate Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Experience the sights and sounds of three epic bands, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Doors, in one memorable night.
Statue of Liberty Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Join us for live music from the local acoustic folk-rock duo from 8 to 11 p.m.
Getting’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., The Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
The Other Side of the Anvil, 9:30 a.m., Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Old Blacksmith Shop, along with Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association, will present a special hands-on event. Skilled regional blacksmiths will provide hands-on smithing instruction for all visitors.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Running weekly all school year, iRead pairs high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice in an interactive and encouraging space. Registration required. Grades 1-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Author Visit: Holly Tierney-Bedord, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, conference room #1. The author of over 20 novels and novellas will be speaking on her latest work, “I Will Follow Him.” Learn about the author’s writing process, meet the author and have a chance to buy her book.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Page Turners, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This book club meets the third Thursday of each month. Books will be available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches upon request. October title: “Ocean at the End of the Lane.”
Saturday
Book Signing: Ramona Eldorrado, 11 a.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Meet author Ramona Eldorrado. She will have books available for signing.
DESTINATIONS
Today
26th Annual River Ridge PTO Craft Fair, 9 a.m., River Ridge School, 4141 Route 84 S., Hanover, Ill. Features over 100 indoor booths with handmade crafts, food court and free parking.
2019 Parade of Homes, noon, Dubuque Area, 880 Locust St. (office location). Planning to buy a new home, remodel your existing home or just want decorating tips for that special room? The annual Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Parade of Homes Tour is for you.
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours at 10 a.m. and noon every Saturday through October. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
2019 Parade of Homes, noon, Dubuque Area, 880 Locust St. (office location). Planning to buy a new home, remodel your existing home or just want decorating tips for that special room? The annual Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Parade of Homes Tour is for you.
Rockdale United Methodist Church Fall Dinner & Auction, 4 p.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road (off of Kelly Lane). Dinner from 4-6 p.m. Turkey and dressing or beef meal with all the fixings for $10 per person. Live auction begins at 6 p.m. Lots of good food and items. Please join us.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
Saturday
U.S. Cellular Device Workshop, 9 a.m., 806 Wacker Drive. U.S. Cellular associates will host a free device workshop with helpful safety tips for Halloween. The workshop is open to everyone.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue: 5:15-6 p.m., weigh in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
Friday
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, corner of Harriet and Wells St., Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Monday
Dyersville Community Blood Drive, 1 p.m., Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Avenue SE, room A. Blood drive runs from 1 to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact Erica at 563-321-9613.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Includes eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, ham, sausage, toast, juice, milk and coffee. $9 for adults, $4 for kids 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Eagles State Charities.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223, or visit https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
International Travel Club, Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m., regular games begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
OTHER
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
