The Dubuque County Health Department and Board of Health continue to push a plan to increase staff using American Rescue Plan Act money, following the retirement of director Patrice Lambert.
The plan would add 3.5 full-time employees to the 2.5 positions currently filled in the health department. That, plus the vacant director position, would double the department’s size. Officials seek a lifestyle specialist, a health care services oversight specialist and a community education and outreach specialist. The department also wants to upgrade the office clerk from part time to full time.
There had been some question as to how the plan would evolve without Lambert and with new leadership and new members on the board. But, in a presentation to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week, department interim-Director Samantha Kloft and newly elected board chair Sandra Larson plan to stay the course.
Larson told supervisors that, among other things, bolstering the department’s staff would help preparations for the next pandemic.
“The community-needs assessment shows that we have needs and deficiencies in this county as it applies to health — equity in the access to health care, brain health needs, chronic illness related to lifestyle and food, and misinformation,” Larson said.
The department’s expansion would cost approximately $400,000 annually for the next six years, totaling $2.4 million, out of the $19.4 million Dubuque County received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The health department currently contracts with UnityPoint Health’s Visiting Nurse Association for health services. But, Kloft said, even counting those 8.13 full-time VNA employees who do Dubuque County work, the department is smaller than other area counties that are health care hubs.
After the presentation, Supervisor Ann McDonough gave the plan her support.
“I hear the challenge that you’ve all given us, to find a way to make the department stronger and more relevant to the entire county,” she said. “I think the ARPA funding is an easy answer. Even without that, I would propose that we find a way in an ongoing budget to make this happen.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said that he also, generally, supported the proposal.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he generally supported the plan, but had concerns about using ARPA funds.
“I don’t know if it fits in the ARPA, because that’s supposed to be for one-time things,” he said. “Three employees are not a one-time cost. Eventually, the county’s going to have to pick it up or you get grants … I understand the need for more people. There’s no doubt about that. As to how to fund it, we can work around and come up with something between myself and my colleagues.”
Supervisors continue to consider ARPA applications from other internal departments and external partners, and did not take a vote last week. They did approve increasing the office clerk position to full time as a budget amendment for the current fiscal year.