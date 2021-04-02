Police said a local man hit his girlfriend with his vehicle and later threatened her with a knife.
Marco P. Kemp, 39, of 2325 Radford Road, Apt. 24, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault while using a weapon and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted Javon Davis, 40, of the same address, multiple times on Sunday.
During one incident outside of their residence, Davis exited a vehicle and went into the back seat to retrieve food when an angered Kemp put it in reverse, causing it to strike Davis. Davis hit Kemp, who then “put the car in reverse again and tried to run (Davis) over,” knocking her to the ground, according to documents.
Inside their residence moments later, Kemp struck Davis multiple times and threatened her with a knife in front of his 17-year-old son and the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, documents state.
Kemp had fled the residence by the time authorities arrived. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.