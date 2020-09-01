LANCASTER, Wis. -- Four Lancaster businesses have been approved for financial assistance from the Emergency Grant Program to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, Penny’s One-Hour Photo, Suppz Gym, Elite Fitness and the Welcome Inn Hotel will receive $1,500 from the program.
Grants of up to $1,500 are available for businesses with up to 10 full-time equivalent employees. The money can be used to reimburse expenses related to mortgage or rent, monthly gas, electric, water, sewer and storm sewer bills.
The Lancaster Community Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin also recently awarded the city a grant of $43,000 to fund grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.