A woman was injured in a rollover crash Friday in Dubuque County.
Annarose S. Einarsen, 26, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Monday.
Authorities said Einarsen was traveling south in the 12000 block of Sundown Road at about 10:30 a.m. Friday when her vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert and rolled over onto the driver’s side. Einarsen was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.