Many local Iowa voters will weigh in on contested municipal elections when they head to the polls on Nov. 5.
With the filing deadline now past, here are the candidates for City Council and mayoral seats from select communities in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Asbury Mayor
• Jim Adams (i)
Asbury City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)
• Robert Reisch (i)
• Curt Kiessling
- Council Member Larry Nagle did not file for re-election
Cascade Mayor
• Greg Staner (i)
• Marty Gadient
Cascade City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)
• Andrew Kelchen (i)
• Steven Knepper (i)
Dyersville Mayor
• James Heavens (i)
Dyersville City Council (One at-large, one ward seat up for election)
At-large
• Jenni Ostwinkle Silva
- Council Member Mark Breitbach did not file for re-election
Ward 2
• Michael English (i)
• Epworth Mayor
• Sandra Gassman (i)
Epworth City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)
• Bryce Barrett (i)
• Dana Nadermann (i)
Farley City Council (Three at-large seats up for election)
• Mart Benda (i)
• Joe Erion (i)
• Jay Hefel
- Council Member Dave Kluesner did not file for re-election
Peosta City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)
• Doddie Dee Gremmel
• Gerald Hess (i)
• Douglas Hughes
• Carla Reuter (i)
CLAYTON COUNTY
Elkader Mayor
• Robert Garms
• Josh Pope (i)
Elkader City Council (Two four-year seats, two two-year vacant seats up for election)
Four-year
• No candidates filed
- Council Members Peggy Lane and Kevin Lau did not file for re-election
Two-year
• Janita Doeppke
• Robert Hendrickson (i)
• Edward Josten
- Former Council Member Roger Burchholz retired, so council appointed Hendrickson; Former Council Member Curtis Ruhser took deputy city clerk position, was not replaced
Guttenberg City Council (Two at-large seats up for election
• Austin Greve (i)
• Jane Parker (i)
• Dennis Roth
DELAWARE COUNTY
Manchester City Council (Two ward seats, one at-large seat up for election)
Ward 1
• Dean Sherman (i)
• John Curran
Ward 3
• Bill Scherbring
- Council Member Dan Stelkan did not file for re-election
At-Large
• Tania Bradley (i)
JACKSON COUNTY
Bellevue Mayor
• Roger Michels (i)
Bellevue City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)
• Tim Roth (i)
• Tom Roth
- Council Member Kyle Clausen did not file for re-election
Maquoketa Mayor
• Donald Schwenker (i)
Maquoketa City Council (One at-large seat, three ward seats up for election)
At-large
• Kevin Kuhlman (i)
• Richard Rickerl
1st Ward
• Daniel Holm
• Ronald Horan (i)
3rd Ward
• Erica Barker (i)
5th Ward
• Mark Lyon (i)