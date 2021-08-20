Dubuque County’s newest school principals are preparing for their students to arrive on campus in the coming days.
Dubuque Community Schools will hold its first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Aug. 23, with a new principal at the helm of Thomas Jefferson Middle School. In Western Dubuque Community School District, Dyersville Elementary School has a new principal this fall. Aquin Catholic School in Cascade and La Salle Catholic School in Holy Cross also have new leaders.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with Dubuque County’s newest principals about their strengths as administrators and their visions for their schools.
Greg Lehman
School: Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque
Succeeding: Kelly Molony, who retired at the end of last school year
Background: Lehman is entering his 22nd year at Jefferson. He spent the first six years as a science teacher, then the past 15 as an assistant principal. Before coming to Jefferson, he worked in the River Ridge district in Hanover, Ill.
Strengths as an administrator: Lehman said he values collaborative leadership, noting that Jefferson has a guiding coalition of administrators and staff that will focus on teaching practices that can be used for all students. He also believes his long tenure at Jefferson and the connections he has formed with families will serve him well.
“From that connection, they have that sense of belonging,” Lehman said. “They know what I’m about. They know I’m a trusted adult in the building they can come to.”
Vision for the school: Lehman said he wants to continue fostering community at the school so it is a welcoming, safe place for students. That includes a focus on academics and students’ social-emotional well-being and how educators can support families inside and outside of school.
Jenny Hillebrand
School: Dyersville Elementary School
Succeeding: Linda Martin, who resigned to take a job in Dubuque Community Schools
Background: Hillebrand has worked in the Western Dubuque Community School District for 20 years, spending 10 years teaching preschool and three years teaching first grade. She had been an instructional coach at Dyersville for the past seven years.
Strengths as an administrator: Hillebrand said she believes in collaboration and growing leaders in her staff and students. She also has a strong sense of community and seeks to make decisions based on what is best for kids.
Vision for the school: Hillebrand’s foremost goal is to create a safe, fun environment in which students can excel. She also looks forward to rebuilding a sense of community after the COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous changes to school practices.
“COVID hurt even the sense of community a little bit because we had to social distance, we couldn’t get classrooms together, (and) we didn’t do our large assemblies as a whole school,” she said.
Laura Herbers
School: Aquin Catholic School in Cascade
Succeeding: Vicki Palmer, who left at the end of last school year
Background: Herbers most recently spent three years as principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello, Iowa. She previously taught at Archbishop Hennessy Catholic School in Petersburg, Iowa, for nine years and then spent two years on the school’s administrative team.
Strengths as an administrator: Herbers said two of her strong suits are building relationships and communicating with families and staff. She said Aquin’s family atmosphere makes relationship-building particularly important, and she seeks to keep families up to speed on what is happening at school.
Vision for the school: In her first year at Aquin, Herbers intends to get a strong understanding of the school’s day-to-day operations, which will give her a good idea of how she can work with the board, staff and parents to better the school.
“The tone of the school, I would like to be a faith-filled, productive environment where we can feel, we can see, we experience kindness and love for one another each and every day,” Herbers said.
Brenda Lansing
School: La Salle Catholic School in Holy Cross
Succeeding: Susan Hucker, who left to become principal of Sacred Heart in Monticello
Background: Lansing most recently was a public elementary school principal in New Hampton, Iowa, for seven years. She previously worked as a Catholic school principal in Sioux City, Iowa, and as a teacher in South Dakota.
Strengths as an administrator: Lansing said she is passionate about building relationships with students and faculty. She also has strong organizational skills, which she said helps keep school operations running smoothly.
Vision for the school: Lansing said she seeks to help students enjoy school, giving them a passion to learn and helping them see why learning is important. She also seeks to grow enrollment at La Salle, which currently has 63 students for the coming school year, up from 48 last year.
“The possibility is definitely here to have more kids, so (I want) to keep that going and get out there and spread the news of what a great school this is and what a good faculty this is because they definitely have a good thing going here,” Lansing said.