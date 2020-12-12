Dubuque police said an intoxicated driver arrested early today had left his 5-year-old daughter alone in a hotel room hours earlier.
Eric M. Estrada, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. today near the intersection of White and East Ninth streets on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana, illegally carrying weapons and child endangerment.
Court documents state that a police officer saw Estrada's vehicle driving near the intersection of Iowa and West Ninth streets without its headlights on. He pulled over the vehicle, and Estrada exhibited signs of impairment while admitting that he had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol earlier that night. He failed standardized field sobriety tests.
Police reported finding marijuana in the vehicle, along with a loaded handgun in the center console near an expired Illinois concealed carry permit.
While Estrada was being booked by authorities, he mentioned that his daughter was alone in a room at Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark and had been so for more than three hours, documents state.
Police conducting a welfare check on the girl also found marijuana in the hotel room.