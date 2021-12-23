MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A national coffee chain will open a location in Maquoketa in the spring.

Representatives from Scooter's Coffee confirmed that the chain will open a location at 901 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa in late March or early April.

The business will be a "drive-thru kiosk model" and will employ about 15 people, according to a press release.

Scooter's Coffee was founded in 1998 and now operates more than 350 locations in 21 states nationwide. The businesses offer specialty coffees, smoothies, pastries and breakfast options.

Tags

Recommended for you