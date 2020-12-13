The sharp increase in the use of Iowa state parks during the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with another year of falling funding and staffing levels.
The outdoors offered a safer respite for residents at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, and use continues at a higher level in all area state parks and recreation areas.
“Just the other day, I was out (at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area) and saw a couple of people all bundled up but putting away their folding chairs,” said Jennifer Tigges, a director on the board of the Friends of the Mines of Spain. “They’d just had a picnic in December. I just gave them a thumbs-up.”
Mines of Spain, outside Dubuque, had a 70% increase in attendance from January to August of 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019 — from 89,824 visitors to 152,500, according to available data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
At Backbone State Park in Delaware County, attendance skyrocketed even more — increasing 202% during the span, from 141,500 visitors to 427,500.
Bellevue State Park’s usage increased by 13%, from 58,933 to 66,300.
Attendance at Maquoketa Caves State Park fell significantly during that time frame — from 270,000 to 147,093 — but the caves have been closed for much of the pandemic, and the entire park has been shut down for stretches as well.
At the same time, though, the Iowa Legislature has given the DNR a status-quo budget for the past 10 years, even as the cost of services has increased every year.
“I don’t know that there’s been any attempt to pick on the DNR necessarily,” said Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who serves on the state Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. “It’s really just every department that has been told that they have to have a status quo budget every year since 2010. If there have been any improvement packages or line items approved, it has been when the governor personally added them.”
Keeping the DNR’s budget at the same level for so long as inflation has continued around it, Isenhart said, actually means steady decreases inside the budget.
Asked to comment for this story, a DNR spokesman simply supplied data regarding the usage of local state parks and some budget information.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, also serves on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. She told the Telegraph Herald that she was thrilled to see the increased use of parks this year but would want to track future use before signing on to budget increases.
“It will be interesting to see how many people use the parks in 2021,” she said. “This might have been a fluke year, where people wanted to stay close to home and use what we have, which is awesome. But it’s been a tough year for everyone. We will see what we can do to at least maintain, if not grow.”
Osmundson also said she would want to look at the DNR’s overall budget to see if funds or personnel could be shifted in the department, rather than needing more money from the state.
Mines of Spain received $174,969 of direct state funding in fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30. That was down from $175,887 in fiscal year 2019 — and down from $196,264 back in fiscal year 2014, the earliest year of data that the DNR provided the TH.
Bellevue State Park received $149,573 in fiscal year 2020, which was up from $133,669 in 2019. But it still represented a marked decline from the $185,264 it received in 2014.
For those two parks in particular, the past few years were marked by a reduction in staff as well.
Former Mines of Spain park ranger Wayne Buchholtz retired in 2016 after 20 years at the post. After he did so, the DNR eliminated his position.
“The cutback at Mines of Spain and Bellevue occurred when the ranger at Bellevue left to go to a better job in Texas,” Isenhart said. “They filled the job at Bellevue but told that person that when Wayne retires, you’re going to get Mines of Spain, too.”
So now, one park ranger and one park manager split the two parks. That is after steady personnel decreases at Mines of Spain, even before the former ranger retired.
“There should be three full-time positions there,” Tigges said. “There used to be. And that was bare minimum. Now, you basically have two part-time positions because their time is split.”
Bellevue State Park does have other income, in addition to the direct state investment, because it collects revenue through its campground. And those revenues were trending up even before the 2020 outlier.
But, in general, this formula of decreasing resources and increasing use — which means more wear and tear — has left real and visible impacts on the parks, according to Tigges.
“It’s hard to keep up with some basic things that need to get done,” she said. “What they’re able to accomplish and what needs to be done are very different things. And (the staff’s) hands are tied.”
This year, the DNR was told, once again, to base its budget request for the upcoming fiscal year — which begins on July 1 — on the current one, meaning another status quo. The DNR did so, but for a requested $2.3 million increase from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure fund for lake water-quality improvements, water trails and low head dam projects and park infrastructure improvements.