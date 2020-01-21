The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for its annual banquet at which businesses, organizations and people will be recognized for their community contributions, according to a press release.
The award categories are: Educator of the Year, Business Improvement Award, Citizen of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, New Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Outstanding Organization or Nonprofit and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The deadline to return nomination forms is Feb. 3, and winners will be announced at the banquet on Feb. 13.
Nominations can be made online at www.bit.ly/2TD1RhQ.