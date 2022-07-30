A former executive and a shareholder with Dubuque-based financial services company HTLF have submitted an application to acquire another Iowa bank.
Brothers Tut Fuller and Thomas J. Fuller recently submitted an application with the Iowa Division of Banking to acquire 100% of Peoples Savings Bank in Montezuma, Iowa.
“I am very excited for what opportunities the future holds, and I cannot wait to share more details as we work through the regulatory process,” Tut Fuller wrote in an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald on Friday. “We are a fourth generation banking family, and feel fortunate to have found another fourth generation institution in Peoples Bank.”
Online records indicate that the application was accepted by the IDOB on July 19 but has not yet been approved.
Tut Fuller departed HTLF earlier this spring after having served as Region 1 president for the company since July 2021. He had previously served as Dubuque Bank & Trust’s president and CEO since 2017. HTLF is the holding company for DB&T.
At the time of his departure, Tut Fuller said he was proud of the work he accomplished during his time as part of the company and that he intended to stay in Dubuque and pursue the formation of a new banking company.
“My goal is to build the next great financial institution, and I want to have fun doing it with a great team,” he said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald at the time.
Thomas J. Fuller did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
The president of Peoples Savings Bank, David Arendt, also was unavailable for comment Friday. The bank’s website states that Peoples Savings Bank was founded in 1946 by Melvin Arendt.
“We truly believe in the positive power of community banking done right, for its customers, employees, communities, and shareowners,” Tut Fuller wrote in the emailed statement Friday. “As an employee and as a client, you know when banking is done right, and you’re more aware when it isn’t done right. We can’t wait to do it right and have a lot of fun along the way.”
