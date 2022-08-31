DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved the use of another $30,000 of American Rescue Plan funds but also questioned ways the federal dollars have been used so far.
Supervisors approved just over $30,000 for Lafayette Manor to be used for skilled nursing software and wireless access points. It was approved July 19th by the joint economic development and finance committees.
Supervisor Dan Morrissey, of Shullsburg, wanted to know what Shullsburg had to do to get some of the $2.3 million in ARPA funding the county still has. County Board Chair Jack Sauer questioned uses of ARPA money for items such as a shelter for ATV users in the Town of Elk Grove.
County Economic Development and Tourism Director Abby Haas said the committees decided to put use of county ARPA funds on hold until late next month.
She said there are specific federal rules on use of the money. Among the nine areas the funds can be used are tourism and public health response. The money cannot be used for day-to-day government expenses in a typical county budget.
Haas thought it might be appropriate for the county to give a presentation to residents on use of ARPA money. The discussion would be about use of federal money allocated to the county and not funds allocated to individual communities.
Supervisor Gary Benson said he thought a public meeting would be good.
“It would articulate to county residents that it just isn’t some crazy county slush fund,” Benson said.
