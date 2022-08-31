DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved the use of another $30,000 of American Rescue Plan funds but also questioned ways the federal dollars have been used so far.

Supervisors approved just over $30,000 for Lafayette Manor to be used for skilled nursing software and wireless access points. It was approved July 19th by the joint economic development and finance committees.

