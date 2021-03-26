Two adult felony charges recently were filed against a Dubuque teen accused of a recent shooting.
Alexander J. Carman, 17, of 451 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while participating in a felony.
Court documents state that Carman was one of three teens apprehended following a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. March 1 in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
Shelby M. Strong, of 65 Burns St., told officers that the three teenagers shot at her residence, court documents state. Strong reported that she knew the three by name because they were acquaintances of her children.
Charles D. Tyler, 18, no permanent address, was arrested March 2 on a felony charge of aiding and abetting going armed with intent, according to Dubuque police. Tyler subsequently was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while displaying a weapon, according to court documents.
Carman and a 16-year-old also were arrested on March 2 in connection with the shooting, but police did not release their names because they were being charged as minors.
Tyler identified Carman as the person who exited a vehicle and fired rounds at 65 Burns St., according to court documents.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said Thursday that adult charges against the 16-year-old are pending.