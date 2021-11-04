Additional local election results from Iowa were tabulated Wednesday as area counties sifted through write-in votes submitted in Tuesday’s election.
Below are full results for races from Dubuque, Clayton and Jones counties that were not available as of press time Tuesday night.
Officials in both Delaware and Jackson counties said Wednesday that they were continuing to work on tabulating write-in votes and that complete results likely will be available today.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
BALLTOWN CITY COUNCIL (5 seats) — Peter Dupont (i), Alyssa Latham (i) and Shelli Schmitt (i) were only candidates to file. The other two positions went to write-in winners Andy Wilwert, with 9 votes, and Herbert Sigwarth, with 7 votes.
EPWORTH CITY COUNCIL (3 seats, four-year term) — Karen Conrad (i) and Dan Wilgenbusch (i) were only candidates to file. The write-in winner was Tony Krapfl, with 17 votes.
PEOSTA CITY COUNCIL (3 seats) — John Kraft (i) and Alexis Lundgren were only candidates to file. For the third seat, the write-in winner was Justin Lau, with 115 votes.
SHERRILL CITY COUNCIL (3 seats, four-year term) — Robert Weidenbacher (i) was only candidate to file. The other two seats went to write-in candidates Jerome Kutsch, with 7 votes, and Brian Hefel, with 6 votes.
WORTHINGTON CITY COUNCIL (3 seats) — Julie Gansen was only candidate to file and won a seat. Among write-in candidates, Missy Kramer garnered 9 votes to secure a seat. There was a three-way tie for the third seat, with Bill Burger, Al Schilling and Eldon Trumm each receiving 6 votes. The winner for that seat will be drawn by lot at the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.
ZWINGLE MAYOR — Write-in Mark Harting, 12 votes
CLAYTON COUNTY
EDGEWOOD CITY COUNCIL (3 seats) — Jason Sullivan (i) and Kirby Kendrick (i) were only candidates to file and easily secured seats. For the third seat, write-in candidates Darwin Bushaw and Josh Steffen received two votes each, so that tie will have to be broken.
GARNAVILLO CITY COUNCIL (3 seats) — No candidates filed to run. The write-in winners were Mike Schmelzer, 30 votes; Luke Clefisch, 17; and Roger Balk, 15.
MARQUETTE
City Council (3 seats) — Patricia Cornell and Brittany Hemmer were only candidates to file and secured seats. The third seat went to write-in candidate Tracy Melver, with 14 votes.
JONES COUNTY
MONTICELLO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Shall the submitted revenue purpose statement be adopted for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund?
Yes — 542
No — 113
MONTICELLO PUBLIC LIBRARY
Should two members of the library board of directors be allowed to live outside of the city limits?
Yes — 478
No — 75
WEST DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 1
Debi Powers — 377
Jamie Vaske — 1,343
District 2
Steven Buesing — 810
David Grandon — 197
Roni Hilby — 675