GRATIOT, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday in Lafayette County.
Julie A. Geissbuhler, 30, of Darlington, reported minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Geissbuhler was traveling west on Wisconsin 11 in the Village of Gratiot at about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch, struck a rock embankment, overturned and landed on its wheels in the eastbound lane.
Geissbuhler was cited with failure to keep vehicle under control and failure to wear a seat belt.