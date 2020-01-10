Paula and Terry Friedman have devoted their lives to serving others, typically operating outside of the spotlight.
That is part of who they are, daughter Ann Friedman said. They are focused on shining a light on the needs, contributions and perspectives of others, rather than seeking to be recognized themselves.
So Ann was moved and proud Thursday evening when about 350 people turned out to honor all the ways in which her parents have served the community.
“I know that my parents are very important to this community and do a lot ... but it is very powerful seeing everyone gather in one place to acknowledge that,” she said.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Diamond Jo Casino to honor the Friedmans as they were presented with the 50th annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
The couple has been involved in a bevy of local organizations over the years. Those organizations include the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, Church of the Resurrection, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Carnegie- Stout Public Library and Opening Doors.
Terry serves as CEO of The Friedman Group. Paula became a stay-at-home mother when the couple’s first child was born.
During their remarks, Paula and Terry said they were overwhelmed and humbled to be honored with the First Citizen Award.
“We will never forget how you have made us feel these last nine days. ... We are extremely grateful for your love, your support and the friendships that we have made over the course of our 40-year marriage and involvement in our community,” Paula said.
They also offered their thanks to their family and friends and the many organizations that seek to make Dubuque better — especially the ones with which they have been involved.
Terry quoted a verse from the Gospel of Luke, saying that “from everyone who has been given much, much is required.”
“Based on what we have been given, I’m sure we haven’t satisfied whatever might be or is expected of us or required of us, and I don’t think we ever will,” Terry said. “But as a community, we are willing to give our time, talent and treasure, working together to continue to try to get things done in Dubuque.”
The Rev. Tom Ascheman, president of Divine Word College in Epworth, met the Friedmans when they were serving as trustees for the school. In addition to their time on the board, the Friedmans have long served as a friend family to students from overseas.
Over the years, scores of students have gotten to know the Friedmans, and Paula never fails to bring a cake to each of the students they are paired with on their birthdays, Ascheman said.
That exemplifies one key trait of the Friedmans that stands out to Ascheman: building relationships is core to their service to others.
“I think they do an outstanding job of it,” he said.