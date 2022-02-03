More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County in the week ending Wednesday, the second time in the past month the county has topped that threshold in a one-week span.
At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients in Dubuque hospitals dropped for the second week in a row.
Local public health officials said the trend points to the continued prevalence of the omicron variant, which researchers have found is highly transmissible but generally causes less severe symptoms than prior variants.
“I think the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) data and research coming out about omicron is validated through our local numbers,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “It’s less severe and (causing) less hospitalizations, but it’s also affecting those that are unvaccinated or not up to date on their vaccines.”
The state reported 1,034 newly confirmed cases in Dubuque County in its weekly update, a spike from the 683 new cases reported the previous week. The past week’s total also marks the county’s highest seven-day total in at least 15 months.
In addition to showing the continued dominance of the omicron variant, Corrigan said the increase in cases might indicate that more residents of Dubuque County are being tested for COVID-19, which she said was a positive sign.
Public health officials were unable to say how many recent COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the omicron variant due to an issue with the state’s reporting system for county public health departments.
Still, state-reported figures do not convey the true spread of COVID-19 locally as many people take at-home COVID-19 tests, the results of which are not recorded or reported to the state.
“We know that the actual numbers are probably much higher,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan and Dubuque County Health Department Interim Director Samantha Kloft said the highest rates of positive tests continue to be found among those age 39 and younger. State data indicates that in Dubuque County, more than 50% of positive tests in the last seven days came from residents in that age group.
“I think it’s the young adults, middle-aged adults and school-age children that are driving those numbers,” Corrigan said.
Despite soaring case counts, the number of COVID-19 patients in Dubuque hospitals has continued to decline. UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center together reported 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from 26 a week earlier and 39 two weeks ago.
Robert Wethal, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque, said hospital officials are excited by the falling numbers.
“We have seen some relief in the number of (COVID-19) patients needing admission in the last few days. It’s a little early to make any real predictions, but we’ll take every day of relief we can get,” he said.
Wethal emphasized that the omicron variant still presents a severe health threat to those who become sick enough to be hospitalized. However, staff have noticed that in the past month, COVID-19 patients have required less oxygen during hospitalization, and the length of hospital stays has shortened, he said.
“When we were in the midst of the delta (variant), the length of stay was just tremendous,” he said. “When you admit a few people every single day and nobody’s going home, those numbers become quite high very quickly, so this quicker discharge time is very helpful.”
Officials at both Dubuque hospitals urged community members to continue mitigation procedures.
“It is welcomed news to see our hospitalizations continuing on the downward trend,” Robin Scalise, vice president of operations at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, wrote in an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald. “As a reminder to the community, we encourage masking, physical distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick and getting boosted or vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Kloft emphasized that while the omicron variant may cause less severe symptoms for some patients, they still should practice quarantining, masking and similar measures to reduce the risk for others around them.
“If you get COVID and you’re not as affected (and) your symptoms are less severe, it can still spread to someone who is more impacted by their COVID symptoms and can end up in the hospital,” she said.