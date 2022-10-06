One of three men arrested on riot charges last week after police said they were part of a group that attacked a man in Dubuque faces an additional felony charge.
Josiah M. Bogovich, 19, of 251 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of willful injury with bodily injury.
Bogovich and Abdulrahem A. Sobuh, 24, also of 251 Kaufmann Ave.; and Scott W. Johnson, 27, of 253 Kaufmann Ave., previously each were charged with participating in a riot. Bogovich also was charged with first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that the three men were among a group of six that entered Northside Liquor & Tobacco, 2013 Central Ave., at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday and encountered Jerome C. Williams, 29, of 2095 Central Ave., Apt. D.
Store surveillance video showed Williams “squaring up” with Bogovich and both trying to punch each other, then Williams exiting the store.
Documents state that city traffic cameras then captured Williams being assaulted by Bogovich. “Williams falls into the street, where Bogovich was over top of him, punching him multiple times,” documents state.
“Bogovich was observed continuing to punch and kick Williams after the other subjects stopped,” documents state. Bogovich also “punched and kicked Williams in the head while he was laying on the street defenseless,” according to documents.
Documents state that Bogovich punched Williams an estimated 24 times in the face and the back of his head.