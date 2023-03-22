City of Dubuque staff this week laid out a rough timeline for planned improvements to Five Flags Center.
Speaking with Dubuque City Council members during a budget hearing for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware described the city’s plans to develop designs for the $24 million project and begin construction over the next three fiscal years.
“A big project like this takes a little bit of time,” she said.
The city’s timeline calls for the remainder of fiscal year 2023 and some of fiscal year 2024 to be spent issuing a request for proposals seeking architectural services for the project.
In fiscal years 2024 and 2025, the city would complete designs for the project, initiate the bidding process and commence initial construction. Construction likely then would continue into fiscal year 2026.
The city already has allocated $712,000 toward the project, while an additional $2.8 million is budgeted for fiscal year 2024.
The project was proposed late last year following years of efforts to invest in the facility.
Last year, council members unanimously voted not to go forward with a referendum that would have asked residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million for a project that included demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that could seat about 6,400 and expanding across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
The new project will be funded by $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already committed to Five Flags, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity originally committed to building a new parking ramp downtown, a project that now is delayed indefinitely.
Ware said the city potentially could complete construction on the facility improvements in phases and keep portions of Five Flags Center open while the project is underway, though that will not be decided until project designs are completed.
Dubuque City Council members were just glad to hear at the meeting that the project was moving forward.
“It sure feels good to finally have a plan,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “We’ve been throwing darts for a long time.”
City Council members voted to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget Thursday night. A breakdown of individual budgets presented at the hearing, which was held Wednesday, is as follows:
Five Flags Center
- Revenue or resources projected: None
- Expenditures projected: $1,322,241
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 9.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,322,241
- Tax support current year: $1,209,093
- Employment change: Staff at Five Flags Center are employed by ASM Global, which manages the venue.
- Recommended improvement packages: None
Grand River Center
- Revenue or resources projected: None
- Expenditures projected: $1,114,046
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 49.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,114,046
- Tax support current year: $745,812
- Employment change: Staff of Grand River Center will be employed by OVG360, the newly approved management company of Grand River Center.
- Recommended improvement packages: $370,000 to draft a new management agreement for Grand River Center .
Dubuque Ice Arena
- Revenue or resources projected: None
- Expenditures projected: $373,255
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 86.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $373,255
- Tax support current year: $200,000
- Employment change: Dubuque Ice Arena staff are employed by the DRA.
- Recommended improvement packages: None
Transportation Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $8,302,347
- Expenditures projected: $9,831,638
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 2.7%
- Tax support requested: $1,548,126
- Tax support current year: $1,571,981
- Employment change: Changed a CDL trainer position from part-time to full-time, resulting in the total equivalent of 54.01 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $35,000 to prepare grant applications to secure federal infrastructure funds.
Engineering Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $5,852,008
- Expenditures projected: $7,755,627
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 11.1% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,903,619
- Tax support current year: $2,149,066
- Employment change: Adding one youth AmeriCorps program intern position, one engineering intern position, one intern position to assist sorting department records, as well as removing one business administration intern position, one engineering intern position, one broadband intern position and one Occupational Safety and Health Administration intern position, resulting in the total equivalent of 40.92 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $1,220 to educate and train one utility locator position, $1,220 to educate and train one engineering technician, $12,000 to purchase one additional utility locator unit, $5,200 to purchase two laptops for department engineers and technicians, $7,800 to purchase all-weather outerwear for department staff who are required to work outside, $4,800 to fund the outsourcing of required Occupational Safety and Health Administration training that formerly was provided by the Dubuque Fire Department, $13,000 to create a youth AmeriCorps program intern position, $9,835 to add a 12-month engineering intern position, $16,918 to add an intern position for department records sorting, $4,800 to purchase a wet mop floor scrubber for Dubuque City Hall, $6,000 to purchase metal detectors
