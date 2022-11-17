PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new state report shows that most southwest Wisconsin schools met or exceeded academic expectations last year, but many districts still show room for improvement.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction this week released the 2021-2022 school and district report cards, which rate schools on a five-star scale using several measurements of student success.
The report uses data from up to three recent school years, though some data was pulled from as far back as 2018-2019 to make up for a lack of data from 2019- 2020 caused by the initial disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All southwest Wisconsin districts in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area received three-star “meets expectations” or four-star “exceeds expectations” ratings from the state. Those scores were determined using an algorithm that considered student achievement, growth, percentage of students on track to graduate and year-to-year advancement for students with the lowest test scores.
Platteville School District received a “meets expectations” rating. While the district’s on-track-to-graduate rate was above the state average and student achievement scores were solid, the report shows more work is needed to support students in the bottom 25% of test scorers, a section identified in the report as “target group outcomes.”
Superintendent Jim Boebel said the target group outcomes section is a metric that only has been included on the last two report cards. He said district officials still are analyzing the data to learn how to use the information to identify trends and improve student achievement.
“The theory behind looking at that target group … is that the same practices and techniques that we would use to help that target group improve would also help the other 75% of students,” Boebel said. “That’s new (data), … and it gives us an opportunity to really go from year to year and identify trends.”
Boebel said district staff will incorporate data from the report cards into conversations about curriculum and student learning outcomes to determine what, if any, changes should be made to improve results. The information will be considered alongside other state and district data to get a complete picture of student success.
Teachers and staff at Cuba City School District similarly are evaluating teaching methods after the release of the state report cards. The district received a “meets expectations” rating, down from its “exceeds expectations” mark the year before.
While the district went from four to three stars, Superintendent Aaron Olson said the district’s overall score — out of 100 points — only went down by 0.9 points from the 2020-2021 school year, just enough to drop it down one category.
“Less than a 1 point difference between one year and the next is not alarming, but of course, we’re not comfortable with the three-star rating,” Olson said.
He said district officials already are in the process of evaluating curriculum for certain grade levels and that the data from the report cards will be considered during that process. Officials have noticed that most students are performing well in math, but some are falling behind in English and language arts.
As a result, officials are considering reintroducing more phonics education for younger students with the goal of increasing reading proficiency by third grade. Phonics has to do with teaching the relationship between the letters and the sounds they make, such as how the letters “sh” or “th” sound together, to help kids learn how to sound out and spell words. That is in comparison to teaching using a “whole language” approach that teaches kids to read by recognizing words as whole pieces of language.
The report cards also listed the rate of high school student participation in postsecondary preparation opportunities and arts courses. While those rates did not play into districts’ scores, school officials say they still offer useful insights into student success.
At Southwestern Wisconsin School District, which received a three-star rating, 43.6% of high school students participated in work-based learning opportunities. The state average is 3.4%.
Superintendent John Costello said those opportunities, such as work studies or apprenticeships, help students not only to obtain school credit but also to find a sense of post-graduation direction.
“If they love it, they’ll find out it’s something they want to do for the rest of their lives. If they don’t, then they’ll know that they won’t want to go to college and spend the money on a (degree they won’t like),” he said.
