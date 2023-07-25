Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities said the juvenile passenger of a utility vehicle was airlifted following a rollover crash in Lafayette County.
Authorities responded at 12:49 p.m. Sunday to English Hollow Road in Fayette Township for a UTV rollover crash, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz said the juvenile operator of the UTV was attempting a backing maneuver when the vehicle rolled over onto its side, injuring the juvenile passenger.
