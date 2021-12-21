MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Jones County Community Foundation recently awarded $104,387 in grants for 17 projects of nonprofit organizations.

Grants were awarded to nonprofits in the areas of economic well-being, quality of life, health, education, community improvement, tourism/recreation, history and conservation.

Grant recipients included:

  • Area Youth Substance Abuse Council, youth programming.
  • Camp Courageous, support for multipurpose, accessible athletic field.
  • Cedar/Jones County Early Childhood Iowa, Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
  • Eastern Iowa Horse & Pony Camp, meal preparation tent for campers.
  • Every Child Reads Jones County, programming.
  • Jones County Freedom Rock, landscaping.
  • Jones County Historical Society, metal roof for depot.
  • Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation, radio booster to allow EMS communication from within the hospital.
  • Little Lion Learning Center, new doors.
  • Monticello Ministerial Association, assistance with payment for counseling.
  • Twin Rivers Pheasants Forever, support of 160-acre addition to Hale Wildlife Area.

