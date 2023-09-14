Twelve local professionals were honored Wednesday at the 2023 Rising Star Awards breakfast at the Diamond Jo Casino. Recipients were: (left to right) Kevin P. Meyers, Kunkel & Associates; Kassy Herrig, Cottingham & Butler; Andy Ney, Paramount EMS; Jack Mescher, Hills and Dales; Arantxa Martinez Resendiz; University of Dubuque; Nate Harold, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions; Renee Hesselman, Honkamp; Sarah Knabel, Bob & Lou’s Coffee; Erin Powers-Daley, Northeast Iowa Community College; Kevin Finke, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Sailu Aryal, Dupaco Community Credit Union; and Lt. Rick Fullmer, Dubuque Police Department.
A group of inspiring young professionals was honored Wednesday morning as part of the Telegraph Herald and BizTimes.biz’s Rising Star Awards.
The 12 recipients of this year’s awards were recognized for their impact on the community during a ceremony that took place at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.
The annual event was highlighted by a speech from Katie Thomas, president and CEO of Honkamp, P.C.
A 2021 Rising Star Award recipient, she began with the definition of a rising star.
“As a former Rising Star myself, I had a pretty good idea of what the term meant, but I wanted the official definition,” Thomas said. “According to Cambridge Dictionary, a rising star is defined as a person who is likely to be successful. The definition seems simple, but it’s really quite powerful. Being a rising star, just like your age, is really a state of mind. It doesn’t guarantee success. To me, a rising star means someone who is never satisfied with the status quo and someone who is always striving to be a better version of themselves.”
She also spoke about success and the qualities that defined this year’s recipients.
“Success isn’t a destination that ends with one single accomplishment,” Thomas said. “It’s a journey and something that is continually earned. Even though I am now the CEO of a growing and dynamic organization, at the top position in that organization, I have not yet achieved success. There is always some way that I can continue to improve myself and those around me. And I see that same mindset reflected in our honorees today.”
The following individuals were honored as 2021 Rising Stars:
Sailu Aryal, corporate governance specialist, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Kevin Finke, vice president and commercial banker, Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Rick Fullmer, lieutenant, Dubuque Police Department.
Nate Harold, vice president of clinical services, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions.
Kassy Herrig, assistant vice president of marketing, Cottingham & Butler.
Renee Hesselman, partner, Honkamp, P.C.
Sarah Knabel, owner and founder, Bob & Lou’s Coffee.
Arantxa Martinez Resendiz, market research analyst, University of Dubuque.
Jack Mescher, CEO, Hills & Dales.
Kevin Meyers, account executive, Kunkel & Associates.
Andy Ney, director of operations/paramedic, Paramount Emergency Medical Service.
Erin Powers-Daley, executive director of community and student development, Northeast Iowa Community College.