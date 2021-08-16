ELKADER, IOWA — Elkader’s C.J. Moyna & Sons will host a national show that will feature its heavy-equipment collection in September.
C.J. Moyna & Sons is a family-owned business. For the past three generations, the family has collected equipment from the Caterpillar Inc. company, and that collection will be displayed in the business’s new Earthmoving Legacy Center.
The 38,000-square-foot facility showcases the collection that spans from the 1880s to 1940s. In addition to the Moyna collection, fellow collectors have loaned their pieces to the center.
The grand opening of the facility will take place during the national Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club show. During that time, there also will be activities in downtown Elkader.
Ryan Young is a C.J. Moyna & Sons employee and has worked with owner John Moyna throughout the establishment of the Earthmoving Legacy Center and to prepare and plan for the show festivities.
“John is very community-centered,” Young said. “We’re just really excited to get some people into town and showcase John’s collection.”
Moyna did not respond to the Telegraph Herald’s request for an interview.
Inside the Earthmoving Legacy Center will be about 50 earthmoving machinery pieces for attendees to admire. Young said the collection ranges from horse-drawn earthmoving equipment to more advanced equipment from the 1940s era.
C.J. Moyna & Sons is a member of the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club’s Iowa chapter and was chosen to host the national show.
“We’re expecting to have people from a little bit of everywhere,” Young said about the show. “We already know we will have guys from places like New Jersey and California.”
While she is new to her roles as Elkader’s Main Street executive director and economic development director, Samantha Baumgartner has jumped right in to help promote the September show.
“We’re just hoping to get people to our town to see the diverse opportunities,” she said. “(The Earthmoving Legacy Center) is just one of the many great things Elkader has to offer.”
Features of the show include food vendors, an antique auction, live music and a children’s area with bounce houses.
“We will have a shuttle taking people from the (Earthmoving Legacy Center) to Main Street to bring business to our downtown,” Baumgartner said.
The show and events will be held Sept. 16 to 19. The grand opening of the Earthmoving Legacy Center will be on Sept. 17.