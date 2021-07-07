CASSVILLE, Wis. — Donations are sought for a Cassville High School Veteran Honor Wall project.
The wall will honor Cassville students who later served in the military. The wall will be a permanent display in the high school.
Donations are accepted at Royal Bank in Cassville, 201 E. Amelia St.; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the high school, 715 E. Amelia St.; by mail at Cassville School District, 715 E. Amelia St., Cassville, WI 53806; or online at go.rallyup.com/chshonorwall.
Meanwhile, nominations are being accepted for people who should be honored in the display. The nomination form can be found at https://bit.ly/36eMW2w or picked up in the high school office.
Organizers seek to unveil the completed project by Veterans Day.