MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A second man recently was sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store.

Nicholas P. Williams, 29, of Lost Nation, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

