MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A second man recently was sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store.
Nicholas P. Williams, 29, of Lost Nation, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree burglary was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Mark Lawson. Williams also must pay a civil penalty of $1,025.
The case related to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3.
Court documents state that Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, drove a vehicle that dropped off Kasey J. Jones, then 17, of Bernard, near the store. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle.
Authorities said Jones broke a window to get inside, then broke a glass display case and stole five handguns. Documents state that Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.
Mac Duir was also sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the incident. Jones initially was charged as an adult in the incident, but his case was later waived to juvenile court, where the proceedings are not public.