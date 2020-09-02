A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.
Symphony S. Altman, 19, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and East 24th Street at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police said Timothy J. Murphy, 62, of Dubuque, was stopped at a stop sign on East 24th St., then attempted to turn left onto Central. His vehicle struck Altman’s vehicle, which was traveling south on Central.
Murphy was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.