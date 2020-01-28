SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. All ages. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. For all ages.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Wednesday
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar on which you can mark important dates. For those in first through fifth grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection, from 6 to 7, then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the public schools have a weather-related cancellation, event will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 7 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
DIY Photo Tiles, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Collage and waterproof tiles for coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use magazines for images. For those in sixth grade and older, adults included.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirit Bar and Grill. Details: 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Vermicomposting Class, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn how to harness that ecologically regenerative power in your home. Class will cover the basics of vermicomposting — using worms to turn your organic waste into castings.