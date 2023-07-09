Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The death of a beloved Dubuque principal and the identity of a local lottery jackpot winner were among the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 3 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque principal remembered for caring, fun-loving personality
2.) Bernard man named winner of lottery jackpot
3) Everything you need to know about Dubuque's fireworks, airshow
4) Developer plans $12 million apartment, retail project in downtown Dubuque
5) Firefighter injured battling blaze at Dubuque home; structure deemed uninhabitable
6) Dubuque siblings plead guilty to distributing meth
7) Improvement project at busy Dubuque intersection to cause traffic disruptions
8) A Life Remembered: Dubuque woman always a 'smiling face' in local music community
9) Police: Dubuque man chased wife with machete
10) Person Who Makes a Difference: SW Wisconsin man uses business to give back
