HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Starting in the fall, participants in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District’s 4-year-old kindergarten program will have an additional two days of full-day instruction.
The district’s school board recently authorized the expansion of the program from two to four days per week at a cost of about $80,000 annually.
While Wisconsin statute does not require children to attend 4K, parents will not have the option to continue to send their children to just two days of school per week, according to Superintendent John Costello. About 40 children are in the program currently.
Southwestern is not alone in considering expanding the scope of its 4K programming.
Platteville School District officials this month will consider a proposal to offer full-day 4K programming five days per week. The district currently offers programming on three days per week.