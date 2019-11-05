Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Housing voucher acceptance
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve amendments to lead-paint removal and flood-
repair programs to require participating landlords to accept housing vouchers from qualified tenants for the duration of their forgivable loan agreement with the city. Members also updated city housing policy to include manufactured homes as eligible to receive housing vouchers.
Background: The changes are based on recommendations from a city committee tasked with
investigating ways to ensure tenants have fair access to affordable housing. Landlords who choose to participate in the grant programs would be required to give preference to low- and moderate-income tenants and accept Housing Choice Vouchers if the prospective tenant is otherwise qualified.
What’s next: For them to take effect, the amendments must be approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Development agreements
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve development agreements and a contract for financial assistance for the construction of nearly $24 million in planned expansions to businesses in Dubuque’s Industrial Center West and the addition of at least 128 new jobs.
Background: Members signed off on an agreement to facilitate the construction of a proposed $9 million, 216,000-square-foot building along Chavenelle Road by Hodge. Under the agreement, Hodge would purchase 13.9 usable acres of city-owned land for $1.07 million. A land acquisition grant would reduce the purchase price by about half. The agreement also calls for tax-increment-financing rebates over the course of 14 years.
Hodge negotiated leases with Duluth Trading Co. and Crown Holdings, which collectively plan to add at least 116 new jobs in Dubuque. In order to accommodate the two leases, Hodge plans to build a new industrial building east of 7500 Chavenelle Road and relocate its staff there.
Council members also approved the sale of city-owned property and the issuance of economic development grants to facilitate a $1.8 million expansion of Dubuque biogas company Unison Solutions.
The city would provide up to about $275,000 in incentives in exchange for creation of the equivalent of 10 full-time jobs and added tax revenue.
Lastly, members approved a contract for financial assistance with Hormel Foods for a planned $13 million expansion and the addition of
58 positions.
The company previously was awarded $575,706 in state incentives, with the city contributing $19,863 in TIF rebates. In exchange for the tax benefits, Hormel agrees that at least 14 of the new positions will have a qualifying wage of at least $23.39 per hour.
What’s next: Hormel has said it hopes to have the new line running by March, while Hodge aims to occupy its new building by mid-2020. Unison officials still are weighing expansion plans but intend to move forward within the next two years.
Multicultural Family Center expansion
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to award an about $1.2 million construction contract to Sheets Design Build, LLC, of Maquoketa, Iowa, to expand and renovate the city’s Multicultural Family Center.
Background: The city in 2016 purchased the adjoining former Colts building at 1101 Central Ave. The project will combine the buildings into one interconnected facility, providing 10,000 square feet of new space. The company’s bid came in about 9% below an engineer’s estimated probable cost for the project.
What’s next: Work should wrap up by the end of April. The Multicultural Family Center will remain open during construction.